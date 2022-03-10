Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Escalade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Escalade has increased its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Escalade stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. Escalade has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $177.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Escalade had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Escalade will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

ESCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Escalade in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Escalade news, CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer purchased 3,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $43,486.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Escalade by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Escalade by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Escalade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Escalade by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Escalade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About Escalade (Get Rating)

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods and Escalade Sports segments, which contain different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

