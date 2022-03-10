ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Buys 1,649 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 8.1% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 330,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,232 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 54,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,994,000.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $78.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,014. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.54 and a twelve month high of $82.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average of $81.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

