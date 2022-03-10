ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period.
SLQD traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,597. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.56 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41.
Featured Articles
