ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SLQD traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,597. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.56 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.063 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.