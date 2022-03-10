EtherGem (EGEM) Price Reaches $0.0118 on Major Exchanges

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. EtherGem has a market cap of $229,198.77 and $287.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00033802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00103271 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

