Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 40,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 83,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

EGFEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eurobank Ergasias Services and from €1.20 ($1.30) to €1.30 ($1.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.

