Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

EVRI stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22. Everi has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 2.64.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. Everi’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 50,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,935,000 after acquiring an additional 258,567 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

