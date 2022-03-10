Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of EVOK opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.82. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $3.20.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVOK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 22.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 35,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36,418 shares in the last quarter. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.