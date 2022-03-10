Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $247.95 million, a P/E ratio of -66.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is -272.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after buying an additional 341,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,087,613 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 75,260 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,487,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 50,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

