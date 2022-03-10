Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €28.00 ($30.43) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.96) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($36.96) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($38.04) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €33.21 ($36.09).

FRA:EVK opened at €24.90 ($27.07) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.03. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($29.11) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($35.84).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

