Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AQUA. Oppenheimer upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

