Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,572 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.09% of TTM Technologies worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 106.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,572,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,165 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $10,735,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 65.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 650,465 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 102.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 678,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 343,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,951,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.62. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $598.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Truist Financial downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

