Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 75 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

MLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total value of $327,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.74, for a total value of $570,892.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,780. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MLAB opened at $252.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.43 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.31. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.76%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.