Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 71,589 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerus by 6,897.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the third quarter worth $66,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the third quarter worth $76,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 34.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.06.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative net margin of 41.55% and a negative return on equity of 63.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerus news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 308,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $1,757,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $133,413.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

