Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,576,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 796,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after buying an additional 431,578 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,736,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 215,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after buying an additional 141,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 187.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 160,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $2,468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 302,763 shares of company stock valued at $17,686,610. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $44.58 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $62.04.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.