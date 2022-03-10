Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,250 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 86.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $62,732.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $54,677.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,571 shares of company stock worth $129,575. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $85.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.34 and its 200-day moving average is $81.57. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.45 and a one year high of $88.28.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.46. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.77%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

About Safety Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.