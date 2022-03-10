eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Insider Stacey Onnen Sells 16,784 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) insider Stacey Onnen sold 16,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $390,395.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EXPI opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.77.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth about $14,397,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 23,687 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in eXp World by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

