Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $624.36

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$624.36 and traded as low as C$569.62. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at C$583.86, with a volume of 77,995 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on FFH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC set a C$825.00 price target on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$772.14.

The stock has a market cap of C$14.48 billion and a PE ratio of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$623.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$575.10.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.05 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 64.8382731 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $12.781 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.43%.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Lauren Cortney Templeton sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$630.00, for a total value of C$1,219,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,611,530.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

