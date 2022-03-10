Family Legacy Inc. Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,443,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,881. The company has a market capitalization of $165.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $211.42 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

