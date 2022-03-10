Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Aflac by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,666 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Aflac by 592.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 409,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 350,534 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Aflac by 164.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 561,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after acquiring an additional 349,454 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Aflac by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,202,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,833,000 after acquiring an additional 344,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after acquiring an additional 336,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,416 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,784. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Aflac Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.