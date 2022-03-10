Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.44. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

