Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 2,003 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,889,000 after purchasing an additional 123,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $121.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.66. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $112.79 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

