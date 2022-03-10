Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Trading Down 2.1%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.90 and last traded at $51.29. 70,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 37,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.41.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fast Retailing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.70.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

