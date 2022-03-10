Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Roth Capital from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fathom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Fathom stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fathom has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.08.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Fathom had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fathom will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fathom by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 68,739 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Fathom by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Fathom during the fourth quarter worth $5,443,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Fathom by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fathom by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 166,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,542 shares during the period. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

