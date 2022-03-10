Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 28.93% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Fathom updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Fathom stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. Fathom has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTHM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 789.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 45,357 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 50.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the second quarter worth $267,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 403.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTHM shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Fathom from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

