FedoraCoin (TIPS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $339,737.00

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded up 84.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. FedoraCoin has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $339,737.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FedoraCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded 67.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.03 or 0.00261665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001279 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000450 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001802 BTC.

FedoraCoin Profile

TIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

