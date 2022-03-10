Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading 4.3% Higher

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.58. Approximately 25,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,185,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GSM shares. StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 2.52.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

