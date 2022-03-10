Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $22.80. Approximately 12,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 15,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPFD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,340,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF in the third quarter worth $772,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000.

