Finminity Market Capitalization Tops $125,848.19 (FMT)

Finminity (CURRENCY:FMT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Finminity has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Finminity has a market cap of $125,848.19 and $42.00 worth of Finminity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Finminity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00043332 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,592.71 or 0.06627699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,203.70 or 1.00215606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00041957 BTC.

Finminity Profile

Finminity’s total supply is 9,322,456 coins and its circulating supply is 1,964,104 coins. Finminity’s official Twitter account is @finminity

Finminity Coin Trading

