Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the January 31st total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FFLWF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fire & Flower to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Fire & Flower in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

FFLWF opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Fire & Flower has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale Distribution, Digital Platform, and Corporate. The Retail and Wholesale Distribution segments offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces where the sale of cannabis is legal.

