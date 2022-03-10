First Hawaiian Bank Buys 289 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Lennar by 14.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,036,000 after buying an additional 1,437,557 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,820 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 105.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,105 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 34.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after purchasing an additional 521,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.8% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,669,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar stock opened at $87.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $79.52 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut shares of Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

