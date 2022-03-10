First Hawaiian Bank Buys New Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REXR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of REXR opened at $69.70 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $81.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 87.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

