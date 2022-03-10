First Hawaiian Bank Has $280,000 Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,894 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Tapestry by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,052 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,700 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 49,090 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,272,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Argus raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

TPR stock opened at $35.88 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

About Tapestry (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.