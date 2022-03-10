First Hawaiian Bank Has $366,000 Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,951,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,789,000 after buying an additional 867,038 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,892 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 306.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,919,000 after acquiring an additional 656,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

KEY opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.66%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

