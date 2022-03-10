First Hawaiian Bank Invests $324,000 in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of News by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,730,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of News by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in News by 7.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in News by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

News stock opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.33. News Co. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. News’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

News Profile (Get Rating)

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

