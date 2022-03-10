First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in FOX by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 124,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of FOX by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FOX by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOX. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

FOX opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $42.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

