First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 99,993 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,851 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $633,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $27,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,059 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USNA opened at $86.09 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.48.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 28.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About USANA Health Sciences (Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.