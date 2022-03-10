First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FHN. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Horizon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush downgraded First Horizon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Horizon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $23.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.20. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 40,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 92,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.