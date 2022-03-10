First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

AG stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.62. 557,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,655,084. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AG shares. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,551,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 101,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 421,439 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,321 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 328,105 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 316.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 292,852 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 222,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,340 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.