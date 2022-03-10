First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.
AG stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.62. 557,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,655,084. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AG shares. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.
About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.
