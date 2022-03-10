First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Up 7%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) shares shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.38. 195,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,564,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AG. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.20 and a beta of 0.89.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.
