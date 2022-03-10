First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Up 7%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) shares shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.38. 195,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,564,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AG. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,422 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 105,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

