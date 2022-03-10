First National Bank of South Miami Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.67. 2,907,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,307,572. The company has a market cap of $328.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

