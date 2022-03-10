First National Bank of South Miami Buys 72 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 254.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $156.42 on Thursday, hitting $2,942.00. The stock had a trading volume of 373,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,295. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,671.45 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,076.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,301.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

