First National Bank of South Miami Raises Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:COMT traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.37. The company had a trading volume of 23,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,864. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.60.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $5.494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a yield of 18.28%.

