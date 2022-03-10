First National Bank of South Miami Sells 444 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,145 shares of company stock worth $2,294,054. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.17. The company had a trading volume of 98,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,078. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.95.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.92%.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.