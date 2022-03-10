First National Bank of South Miami Sells 700 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 717.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 64,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,319,000 after acquiring an additional 99,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock remained flat at $$151.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 447,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,424. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

