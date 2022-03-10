First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Hold”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has C$42.00 price objective on the stock.

FM has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$50.00 price target (up previously from C$45.00) on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James set a C$39.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an underperform rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$36.14.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$39.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.29. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$39.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total value of C$1,136,662.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,201,299.26. Also, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total value of C$2,995,691.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at C$215,646,462.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.