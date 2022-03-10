First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Up 562.9% in February

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, an increase of 562.9% from the February 13th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 43,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 16,901 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $568,000.

Shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,834. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $14.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

