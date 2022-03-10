First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.92

Shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and traded as high as $6.17. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 124,451 shares.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%.
About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
