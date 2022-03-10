First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 364,600 shares, a growth of 417.2% from the February 13th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,328,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,577,000 after buying an additional 1,186,953 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 955,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,949,000 after acquiring an additional 483,522 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 699,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,198,000 after acquiring an additional 346,582 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 532,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,150,000 after purchasing an additional 104,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,082,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of SDVY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.52. 189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,015. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $31.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.