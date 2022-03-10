Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FISV. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.45. The company had a trading volume of 66,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,979. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,031 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

