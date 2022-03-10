Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $89.09 and last traded at $89.61, with a volume of 5454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.40.

Specifically, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total transaction of $676,599.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,875. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.43 and a 200 day moving average of $143.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -121.06 and a beta of 0.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 176.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Five9 by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

